Norfolk Fire-Rescue employee released from hospital after monthslong battle with COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A member of Norfolk Fire-Rescue has been released from the hospital after battling COVID-19 for several months.

The fire department posted a video on social media showing their teammate leaving Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Friday.

The video showed the man being pushed in a wheelchair out the front door of the hospital, where numerous fire-rescue coworkers and fire trucks were waiting to greet him.

The fire-rescue employee was identified only as “Flip.”

“Flip, you are a testament to perseverance and determination, and your NFR family is so happy to have you back,” the department wrote on Facebook.