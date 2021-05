NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –Firefighters responded to a residential fire Monday afternoon.

According to first responders, they received a call around 2:43 p.m. about a possible fire in the 3200 block of Pretty Lake Avenue.

Dispatcher’s say crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:12 p.m.

10 On Your Side is working to learn what led up to the fire.

