Norfolk fire displaces 3 residents, no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three residents were displaced following a fire in Norfolk early Sunday morning.

According to a Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweet sent around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, the fire happened at a home in the 3100 block of Argonne Avenue.

The first units reported smoke and flames visible upon arrival. The fire was immediately under control and officials say they are now investigation how it started.

Three residents inside the home were displaced, however there were no reported injuries.

