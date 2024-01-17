NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Fire Department is investigating a residential fire near Tidewater Drive Wednesday morning.

Officials say the call came in at approximately 8:52 a.m. for a residential fire on the 3500 block of White Chapel Road.

White Chapel Road fire (Courtesy: Nick Broadway)

Fire crews have said that all residents have been accounted for, but have released no further information.

10 On Your Side’s Nick Broadway responded to the scene to get more information on this incident. He arrived to see dark, thick smoke coming from the home. Look for his live coverage beginning on WAVY News 10 Midday.