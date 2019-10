NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to two natural gas leaks Thursday.

Units are on scene in Ocean View at Pleasant Ave and 22nd Bay. Traffic in that area is blocked from Shore Dr. to 21st Bay.

Another incident in the 7660 block of Maury Arch, which also closed traffic, has been secured.

Fire officials confirmed both incidents were the result of construction work in the area.

This is developing news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.