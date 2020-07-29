3 occupants, 2 dogs escape house fire without injury on Chatham Circle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews say they responded to a house fire late Tuesday night.
The call came in reporting the blaze around 11:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Chatham Circle.
Crews got the fire under control under 12:20 a.m.
Three occupants and two dogs were able to escape without injury.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The occupants are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
