NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Fire Department battled a fire in an abandoned school building on Carolina Avenue Saturday night.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 5:18 p.m. for a two-alarm fire in the 400 block of Carolina Avenue.

Norfolk fire crews working the scene. Photo courtesy of Jane Alvarez-Wertz.

There were no injuries.

Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the front of the building. Images from the scene showed firefighters accessing the roof.

There is no word yet what caused the fire.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.