Norfolk Festevents to host Holiday Food Drive; benefits go toward Foodbank of Southeastern VA and Eastern Shore

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents will host a Holiday Food Drive to benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore at the Town Point Holiday Marketplace & Movie Night on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The free event is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

During the event, Norfolk Festevents said they will be collecting food and supplies for families in need this holiday season.

There will be several donation boxes located at Town Point Park for those who are willing to donate. Social distancing and additional safety measures will be practiced during the drop-offs.

Festevents says for those who are looking to donate but will not be attending the event, there will be contactless roadside donation collections at the Nauticus turnaround.

You can text Festevents at 757-675-1150 for contactless roadside donations from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the Town Point Holiday Marketplace & Movie Night, click here.

