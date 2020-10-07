Norfolk Festevents releases extended schedule for TGWO Town Point Park series

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Festevents)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents released an extended schedule Wednesday for its Thank Goodness We’re Open (TGWO) series.

The shows are headlined by small, safe concerts, and movie nights at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. The event layout includes designated social circles for up to four people and each event has a guest capacity limit in guidance with state and city guidance.

So far, the TGWO series has welcomed a total of 469 guests across five events and the series will continue through October with an expansive schedule of concert, movies, comedy, theater, and much more.

Here’s the schedule for October:

  • Thursday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — BJ Griffin Concert (Funk/Pop): Tickets $10
  • Friday, Oct. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Tumbao Salsero Concert (Latin/Salsa): Tickets $10
  • Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Lights, Camera, Action!: Tickets $5
  • Thursday, Oct. 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — River Boyz Concert (Country): FREE
  • Friday, Oct. 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. —  Mike Lille & Karl Wern Concert (Acoustic Rock): FREE
  • Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Trail Time Treats: FREE
  • Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Chip & Sip: Interactive Golf Experience: FREE*
  • Friday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Movie Night (TBD): FREE
  • Saturday, Oct. 24, From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Chip & Sip: Interactive Golf Experience: FREE*
  • Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Comedy Night (Tommy Drake + Push Comedy): FREE
  • Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 pm.m to 10 p.m. — Movie Night (Hocus Pocus): FREE

Admission is free for Chip & Sip, but requires payment to participate in interactive target golf game.

The TGWO series are in partnership with the City of Norfolk and presented by Southern Auto Group.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Also on Living Local

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10