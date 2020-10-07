Norfolk Festevents releases extended schedule for TGWO Town Point Park series

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents released an extended schedule Wednesday for its Thank Goodness We’re Open (TGWO) series.

The shows are headlined by small, safe concerts, and movie nights at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. The event layout includes designated social circles for up to four people and each event has a guest capacity limit in guidance with state and city guidance.

So far, the TGWO series has welcomed a total of 469 guests across five events and the series will continue through October with an expansive schedule of concert, movies, comedy, theater, and much more.

Here’s the schedule for October:

Thursday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — BJ Griffin Concert (Funk/Pop): Tickets $10

Friday, Oct. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Tumbao Salsero Concert (Latin/Salsa): Tickets $10

Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Lights, Camera, Action!: Tickets $5

Thursday, Oct. 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — River Boyz Concert (Country): FREE

Friday, Oct. 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Mike Lille & Karl Wern Concert (Acoustic Rock): FREE

Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Trail Time Treats: FREE

Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Chip & Sip: Interactive Golf Experience: FREE*

Friday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Movie Night (TBD): FREE

Saturday, Oct. 24, From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Chip & Sip: Interactive Golf Experience: FREE*

Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Comedy Night (Tommy Drake + Push Comedy) : FREE

: FREE Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 pm.m to 10 p.m. — Movie Night (Hocus Pocus): FREE

* Admission is free for Chip & Sip, but requires payment to participate in interactive target golf game.

The TGWO series are in partnership with the City of Norfolk and presented by Southern Auto Group.

Latest News