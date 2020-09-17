Norfolk Festevents postpones Virginia Children’s Festival and Fall Wine Festival amid coronavirus pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents announced on Thursday they will postpone the 32nd Annual Virginia Children’s Festival and the 33rd Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Children’s Festival was scheduled for October 3, and the 33rd Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival, was originally scheduled for October 17 and 18.

Festevents said in a press release, both events have been postponed to 2021 and new dates will be announced.

Ticket holders can contact festevents@festevents.org by Tuesday, December 1 to receive a credit for 2021, or to request a refund.

Festevents announced the return of small, safe, and socially-distant concerts and events to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, last week.

Additional information on future events will be announced in the coming weeks, go to Festevents.org for updates.

