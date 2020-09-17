NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents announced on Thursday they will postpone the 32nd Annual Virginia Children’s Festival and the 33rd Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia Children’s Festival was scheduled for October 3, and the 33rd Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival, was originally scheduled for October 17 and 18.
Festevents said in a press release, both events have been postponed to 2021 and new dates will be announced.
Ticket holders can contact festevents@festevents.org by Tuesday, December 1 to receive a credit for 2021, or to request a refund.
Festevents announced the return of small, safe, and socially-distant concerts and events to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, last week.
Additional information on future events will be announced in the coming weeks, go to Festevents.org for updates.
Latest Posts
- Facebook launches new platform, William & Mary part of pilot program
- Disturbing details emerge in court following the death of toddler at Norfolk daycare
- Norfolk Festevents postpones Virginia Children’s Festival and Fall Wine Festival amid coronavirus pandemic
- Group of senators pressure DEA to prioritize opioid epidemic during pandemic
- Court denies effort to get Kanye West back on Virginia ballot