Norfolk Festevents postpones May events due to the coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents has postponed events in the month of May due to the spread of the coronavirus.

As health officials continue to urge organizations across the U.S. to cancel or postpone large events in the near future, Norfolk Festevents says their priority is the health of guests, staff, and the community.

In a press release, the organization said it ” will continue to implement preventative and safety measures in line with guidance from city, state, and national health authorities.”

The following events in May have been either postponed or canceled:

14th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival: postponed

Chip & Sip: A Waterfront Happy Hour Golf Series: postponed

TowneBank Fountain Park Opening (May dates canceled: will open June 1

Big Bands on the Bay Concert Series at Ocean View Beach Park: May 24 & 31 dates postponed

Festevents will announce at later date options to redeem tickets for the rescheduled date or refund policy for ticket purchasers for the Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival once a new date has been confirmed.

New dates for the listed events have yet to be determined but will be announced in the coming weeks, the organization says.

In addition, the following Festevents events had been previously postponed or canceled:

Friends of Festevents Peter G. Decker, Jr. Golf Tournament: postponed

Friends of Festevents Gala: postponed

Harborfest Skippers Meeting: canceled, participants will be contacted directly by staff

At this time, all other events produced by Norfolk Festevents remain scheduled as planned but are subject to change.

Tickets will remain on sale for the 2020 season of events and all tickets purchased will be honored at rescheduled dates, if an event were to be rescheduled.

For more information visit the website for Norfolk Festevents.

