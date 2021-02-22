Norfolk Festevents establishes programs to help boost small businesses, nonprofits

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Festevents has established a new community development program designed to help out small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and aspiring industry professionals.

The Norfolk Festevents Community Development Program is comprised of three initiatives: the Small Business Outreach Kickstart & Grant Program, the Charity Fundraising Program, and the Karen Scherberger Scholarship & Internship Program.

The Small Business Outreach Kickstart & Grant Program is designed to provide Norfolk small businesses with a unique opportunity for growth and exposure through a Festevents partnership.



Selected businesses will be showcased at major events and festivals, as they can be granted complimentary booth spaces. In addition, selected businesses will also gain access to educational workshops on event marketing, as well as receiving guidance in obtaining required business licenses, insurances, and additional business documents.



The program will award a select number of small businesses each year and is primarily directed towards local restaurants, food trucks, retail vendors, start-ups, and newly-owned franchises.

The Charity Fundraising Program will provide an avenue for local charities and service club organizations to raise funds through the sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at Festevents events and festivals.



A portion of all net proceeds is donated directly to participating organizations. Over the course of its 30+ year history, Festevents has raised more than $3.5 million for local charities and organizations.

The Karen Scherberger Scholarship & Internship Program, named in honor of Norfolk Festevents Founding Executive Director Karen Scherberger, has been created to recognize aspiring industry professionals currently enrolled in a college program concentrating on special events.



In addition to receiving a $1,000 scholarship, the awarded individuals will also gain powerful industry insight through hands-on experience working alongside the Norfolk Festevents staff. Within the scholarship program, Norfolk Festevents will work closely with local universities and colleges to help improve event industry educational programs.

The application window for all three programs is currently open and closes on Wednesday, March 31. Selected recipients will be notified by April 15.

For more information, click here.