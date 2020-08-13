Norfolk Festevents announces virtual content series including ‘behind-the-scenes’ on YouTube

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Festevents announced on Thursday that it will be hosting a new series of virtual content that includes a behind-the-scenes look at some major events with partners and sponsors.

The new content will be available beginning Friday, August 14 and it includes FE TV, a Regional Live Music Calendar, the Inside Festevents Podcast, and other interactive virtual experiences.

The FE TV YouTube video series highlights all the elements involved in a Norfolk Festevents festival. Each episode will explore a specific partner or sponsor through interviews, facility tours, and behind-the-scenes footage.

The Regional Live Music Calendar will be updated daily and serves as a one-stop resource for all things local live music. The calendar will feature a day-by-day breakdown of when and where local musicians are playing.

The Inside Festevents Podcast is presented by Gather Norfolk and provides a way for listeners to learn about the festival industry and the people and partners involved who make Norfolk Festevents festivals possible. The debut episode, to be released this week, is set to feature Festevents CEO Karen Scherberger and it examines the creation and history of Norfolk Festevents.

In addition to FE TV on YouTube, all content will be shared on the Norfolk Festevents social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more information on Norfolk Festevents and the new series of virtual content, head to Festevents.org.

Latest News