Norfolk Festevents announces marketplace, movie night along the waterfont

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Festevents announced Friday the Town Point Holiday Marketplace & Movie Night event will take place in December.

The event begins Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. The festivities feature over 15 local artisans and small businesses selling a wide variety of handcrafted items.

During the market, there will also be a free live screening of Elf beginning at 6 p.m.

The movie will be played in a “safe, socially-distant, family-friendly environment,” according to a statement released by the organization.

In the weeks leading up to the holiday event, local chef and culinary historian Patrick Evans-Hylton will be sharing his favorite holiday drink recipes in a video series on Facebook. The series begins Sunday, Nov. 15, and occurs every Wednesday and Sunday before Dec. 5.

“The highly anticipated Holiday Homecoming Christmas Tree serves as the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront’s iconic centerpiece throughout the holiday season, standing 42’ tall, and one of the tallest holiday decorated trees in the city,” the statement continued.

“In addition to the Holiday Homecoming Tree, Town Point Park will feature holiday light displays, wreaths, bows, and garland galore lighting up the park every evening starting November 21, 2020 and will remain open to the public through January 4, 2021.”

The full schedule of events and a list of participating local vendors is below.

Town Point Holiday Marketplace & Movie Night Schedule & Details:

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Holiday Marketplace (including local artisans & crafters)

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Food trucks and seasonal beverages available for purchase

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – A free visit from Santa Claus (including safe, socially-distant photo opportunities)

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Free showing of “Elf”

Town Point Holiday Marketplace Participating Small Businesses:

5in8 Designs (Jewelry)

Abena Aforo Fashions (Jewelry, Design Accessories & Print Designs)

Baby Alpaca (Apparel & Ornaments)

Blue Sky Distillery (Spirits)

Emerson’s Cigars (Cigars)

For All Handkind (Ornaments, Jewelry, Glassware & Home Goods)

Got A Light Soy Candle (Candles)

Haley’s Honey Meadery (Honey, Jewelry, Soaps & Candles)

High On Your Supply (Paintings)

Jimmy & Mary’s Authentic Body Care (Soaps & Body Butters)

Peacefrogs (Apparel)

Precise Portions (Spices & Oils)

ShayD. Arts (Jewelry & Crystals)

Ship’s Hold (Watercolor Paintings & Prints)

SuperComp Studios (Stickers & Screen Prints)

Usborne Books (Children’s Books)

Voiajer (Jewelry, Metal Artwork & Bags)

Whimsical Wonderhaven (Apparel & Jewelry)

All vendors are subject to change.

Guidelines To Know Before Attending:

Wear a mask or face covering! Only guests with a face covering will be permitted into the event. Masks or face coverings are required at all times except while eating or drinking.

Only guests with a face covering will be permitted into the event. Masks or face coverings are required at all times except while eating or drinking. Stay six feet apart! Guests are required to practice social distancing when at the event. Large gatherings at the bar, food truck, marketplace, and other attractions will not be permitted.

Guests are required to practice social distancing when at the event. Large gatherings at the bar, food truck, marketplace, and other attractions will not be permitted. Have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms? Guests with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, will not be permitted into the event.

Guests with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, will not be permitted into the event. Bring chairs, blankets, and refreshments! Guests are permitted to bring a chair or blanket to relax in. Guests are also permitted to bring in a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Guests are permitted to bring a chair or blanket to relax in. Guests are also permitted to bring in a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages. No pets allowed , in accordance with state guidelines.

, in accordance with state guidelines. Admission is free for children ages 12 and younger.

The event is subject to change based on local and state COVID-19 guidelines. For additional information on Norfolk Festevents, go to Festevents.org.

