Festevents announces 2021 Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival lineup

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents, Ltd. announced that scheduled lineup for the 2020 Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival will return for the 2021 Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival.

The 2021 festival is scheduled for Friday, August 20, and Saturday, August 21, at the Downtown Waterfront. This year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is set to feature the original lineup including Euge Groove, Norman Connors & The Starship Orchestra, Ronnie Laws, Lonnie Liston, Jean Carne, Adam Hawley, and Jackiem Joyner. The headlining act will still be Grammy Award winning jazz legends George Benson and David Sanborn.

Norfolk Festevents said ticketholders for the 2020 Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival are eligible to receive a credit for the 2021 festival. A ticket sale date for next year’s event has yet to be announced.

Here is the current schedule:

Friday, August 20, 2021

9:30 p.m. – David Sanborn Electric Band

7:30 p.m. – Euge Groove

5:30 p.m. – The Fabulous Blondes featuring Cindy Bradley & Paula Atherton

Saturday, August 21, 2021

9:30 p.m. – George Benson

7:30 p.m. – Norman Connors & The Starship Orchestra, Ronnie Laws, Lonnie Liston Smith, Jean Carne (True Legends of Jazz)

5:30 p.m. – Adam Hawley & Jackiem Joyner

For more information on Norfolk Festevents, visit their website.

