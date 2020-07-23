Norfolk Federation of Teachers has mixed reaction to virtual school this fall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — When students turn on their laptops after Labor Day, teachers say everyone should be ready to learn.

But if the spring semester taught us anything, it’s that the virtual classroom is not an even playing field.

“People of color and people of lower-income don’t do as well with virtual learning as other kids do,” Thomas Calhoun, president of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers, told WAVY.com.

Calhoun said if virtual learning is going to work, it will take more time and more money for those students.

Data from the spring semester shows more than 4,700 students had at least one incomplete grade.

School Board Member Rodney Jordan, the only member who voted ‘no’ to an all-virtual semester, wanted those students to get some in-person instruction if it’s safe to do so.

He told 10 On Your Side by email: “I am supporting the decision the board made and will continue to advocate for equity and opportunity as additional school opening matters are brought before the board.”

Calhoun is also in support of the decision to keep the school buildings closed amid rising COVID-19 cases saying.

“I am extremely concerned about the inequities but, if i had a child in school I would not have sent them back.”

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong assured students will have schedules with daily teacher interactions. There’s no answer yet from NPS on how students will be held accountable or graded on work.

The uncertainty can be frustrating for parents, and teachers at this point but Calhoun said, “I just don’t think we are prepared to keep them safe enough to send them back to school .”

NPS said that all students who do not have one will receive a laptop.

Calhoun said he is also concerned about teachers getting the equipment they need to do the job right.

