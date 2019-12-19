Norfolk family seeking answers in 2015 Christmas Eve homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Each year during the holidays, David James visits his son, Randy, but he doesn’t go to a warm happy home.

Instead, he goes to Riverside Memorial Park in Norfolk to visit his son’s grave.

Randy James was shot and killed in the 1200 block of W. Ocean View Avenue on Christmas Eve in 2015.

“It’s what every parent hates to get. Because parents don’t expect to bury their children,” James said.

With no solid leads on who pulled the trigger, the police investigation went cold. Four years later, Randy’s family is still fighting for answers. They say without them, it’s hard to find closure.

“At some point, you’ve got to stop having candlelight vigils and you’ve got to have results,” James said. “So, instead of everybody burning candles, I’d rather you talk.”

James believes someone out there knows something.

“I’ve always felt there is no perfect crime, and regardless of what you want to believe, somebody other than the perpetrator and the victim knows. By you not saying anything, you’re not protecting anyone, you’re actually allowing the behavior to continue,” he said.

James says it’s his family in pain today, and if those with information don’t come forward and the cycle continues, it could be their family in pain tomorrow.

If you know anything about Randy James’ murder, call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. Remember, you can stay anonymous.