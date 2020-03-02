Norfolk family of child with rare condition raising money to help him walk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a Norfolk child born with a rare disease is raising money to help him learn how to walk.

Ashton Cole just turned one year old but can barely army crawl.

“He has club feet. He has (joint) contractors in his knees, hips, and wrists. So, his legs do not straighten out all the way and his feet are curved to the side,” said his mother Jordan Burton.

Burton says Ashton has arthrogryposis multiplex congenita and has to wear braces daily for his feet and wrists.

The rare condition needs to be seen by specialists, according to Burton, which is why the family is traveling to Florida in April.

She says insurance doesn’t cover all of the costs, so she started a GoFundMe to help him get therapy and other equipment he’ll need to learn how to stand and hopefully walk.

“We’re hoping in the future we can get him to walking with a standard or a walker. He might have to get surgery to get him to where he needs to be. We’re going to do everything we can to get him to where he needs to be,” Burton said.

They’ve already raised more than $4,000 out of their $5,000 goal.

Burton is grateful that so many people have helped, including those locally who also have AMC.

“It makes me feel very good and I feel very supported. When I was pregnant, I felt alone. I felt like no one could relate to me knowing my child would have a condition where he might not walk,” she said.

Burton hopes that Ashton’s story will help bring awareness to the condition.

If you would like to donate, click here.

