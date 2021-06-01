Norfolk eviction prevention assistance now available to low-income residents with children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk received one of four grants provided by the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) program.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented Virginia and the rest of the country with high levels of housing insecurity, with disproportionate impacts on communities of color and low-income communities.

The $560,000 award will provide rental assistance and other support to low-income families with children.

Norfolk residents at risk for eviction can complete a screening form to find out if they meet eligibility requirements. To apply for eviction prevention assistance, call 757-664-RENT (7368) or email evictionprevention@norfolk.gov.

During the 2020 Special Session, the Virginia General Assembly passed and the Governor signed legislation approving $3.3 million in the budget for the VERP program to help prevent evictions across the commonwealth.

The City of Norfolk participated in a competitive application process to receive this grant.