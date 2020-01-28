Norfolk event introduces citizens to volunteer opportunities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 4th annual ‘ENGAGE’ Norfolk Volunteer and Civic Fair will be held in early February.
From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 9, citizens can meet at Norview High School for the free event. More than 100 nonprofit, civic and community organizations and opportunities to volunteer.
“This event is a great opportunity to get engaged and turn your passion into action. I encourage you to come out and connect with community organizations, our city leaders, and meet your state and local elected officials.Andria P. McClellan | Norfolk City Councilwoman
