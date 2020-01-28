Norfolk event introduces citizens to volunteer opportunities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- The Volcano Sushi and Asian Bistro's reopening has been delayed once more. The reason why the local restaurant was initially closed was because of a kitchen fire in mid-August.

The bistro was initially set to reopen on Jan. 1, then was pushed back to Feb. 1. Now, due to what the restaurant says are "minor issues", they have to push back the opening again. However, they say the overall construction is complete and hope to officially reopen before March.