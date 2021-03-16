Norfolk Economic Development Authority sends request for qualifications for local technical assistance providers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Norfolk’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) have issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ).

The RFQ is for area service providers to deliver direct technical assistance to Black and Latinx micro-entrepreneurs (five or fewer employees).

Norfolk was one of 12 cities selected to be part of The Rockefeller Foundation Opportunity Collective (ROC)–a $12 million investment aimed to increase access to credit and capital for BIPOC small businesses. The Norfolk Technical Assistance Clinic has been made possible with a $225,000 grant from The Rockefeller Foundation Opportunity Collective.

Officials say these business owners were pre-qualified for Norfolk’s Technical Assistance Clinic as previous awardees of the Capital Access Program (CAP) and/or Coronavirus Relief Fund (CORE) grant programs.

The goal of the RFQ is to build a roster of Service Providers that will deliver direct technical assistance to the Clinic’s participants.

Service Providers with successful submissions will be individually chosen and contracted by Clinic participants based on the identified needs.



All services will be paid for by the EDA.