Norfolk Economic Development Authority sells office building at Military Circle

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Economic Development Authority of the City of Norfolk completed the sale of the 824 Office building to MPB, Inc for $20 million dollars, according to press release sent out on Thursday.

The city said the fully leased redeveloped office building sold for $20 million dollars.

MPB is “medical professional buildings,” which is the real estate holding company of Sentara Healthcare, a city spokeswoman said.

In 2014, Norfolk Economic Development Authority purchased the building, which was a former JC Penney, for $2.3 million.

The building has been redeveloped into the 824 Office Building, a 200,000-square-foot office space.

The City of Norfolk says the buyer has agreed to work with the Economic Development Authority to enable a successful redevelopment of the mall property and is supportive of the EDA efforts to create a mixed-use district in this corridor.

This sale follows the recent purchase of the Gallery at Military Circle, which was purchased by the EDA for $11 million. The former Doubletree Hotel was acquired for $2.4 million.

Norfolk says the current property assessment for the site was $41.1 million.

“The sale of the 824 Office Building to MPB, is another critical development as we lay the groundwork for the transformation of this emerging corridor. Continued direct investment signals that more long-term commitments will be made in the future to support a shared vision for jobs and an economically vibrant Military Circle,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.

