Sunday morning fire leaves 23 Norfolk residents without a home, no injuries reported

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Norfolk Fire- Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews responded to a large apartment fire Sunday morning.

Fire officials say they responded to the 900 block of E. Princess Anne Road shortly after 5:38 a.m.

Courtesy of Norfolk Fire-Rescue

Upon arrival, officials say they saw fire coming from the apartment complex. The fire was put out around 7:51 a.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted a total of 12 apartment units were lost and 23 people were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews had responded to the same block for a home fire just a few hours before. 10 On Your Side is working to learn if that call was to the same residential building.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories