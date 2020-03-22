Sunday morning fire leaves 23 Norfolk residents without a home, no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews responded to a large apartment fire Sunday morning.

Fire officials say they responded to the 900 block of E. Princess Anne Road shortly after 5:38 a.m.



Courtesy of Norfolk Fire-Rescue

Upon arrival, officials say they saw fire coming from the apartment complex. The fire was put out around 7:51 a.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted a total of 12 apartment units were lost and 23 people were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews had responded to the same block for a home fire just a few hours before. 10 On Your Side is working to learn if that call was to the same residential building.

