Norfolk easing COVID requirements, allowing walk-ins in certain city buildings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is taking steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions in several buildings including City Hall starting June 9.



Norfolk city officials say appointments will no longer be required to visit City offices except the Commissioner of the Revenue office. Walk-ins welcome at city hall.

The City Treasurer’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Monday – Friday. Visitors are encouraged to contact the Treasurer’s office before coming to City Hall by calling 757-664-7800 or by emailing:

Personal Property – CT-PERSONALPROPERTY@norfolk.gov

Real Estate – CT-REINQUIRY@norfolk.gov

Business – CT-BUSINESSPPINQUIRY@norfolk.gov

Visitors will still be asked to wear masks and face coverings inside city buildings, elevators and while interacting with city employees when it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of separation.

The Department of Utilities customer service lobby at 401 Monticello Avenue is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Following DMV guidance, visits to the Commissioner of the Revenue are by appointment only. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. DMVSelect accepts only credit/debit cards.

DMVSelect/Personal Property – CORPP@norfolk.gov or phone 757-664-7884

Business Revenue – CORBT@norfolk.gov or phone 757-664-7886

State Income Tax – CORStateIncome@norfolk.gov or phone 757-664-7885

The Development Services Center will welcome walk-ins 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday – Thursday, for building and zoning permit review questions only. For all other permits and plans, submit documents online through the permit portal system. Staff will be available to assist citizens with the permit portal system. No paper applications or permit submissions will be accepted.

Many city services and payment options are available online HERE.