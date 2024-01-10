NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is back on Monday, January 15. It will run through January 21.

Find deals on meals throughout Downtown Norfolk. Over 20 restaurants are participating this year.

Restaurants are offering price-fixed, multi-course dinner for $35 or $45 and lunch or brunch for $15.

This year, three new restaurants are joining the lineup. Try dishes from Mermaid Winery, CM Chicken and Zinnia.

“Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week really is the perfect opportunity to check out our distinct dining scene,” said Sam Black, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council. “And we’re excited to have three brand new participants alongside so many of our Downtown staples as part of this January’s event.”

Guests are encouraged to make reservations during the week.

Visit DowntownNorfolk.org to see the entire list of participating restaurants and view menus.