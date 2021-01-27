Norfolk dog looking for new home after being shot, losing leg

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — To say 2-year-old Jordan has had a rough start in life would be an understatement.

In December, the pit bull mix was taken in by Norfolk Animal Control with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Veterinarians decided that for him to live, his leg had to go.

One traumatic experience and an amputation later, caretakers at the Norfolk Animal Care Center weren’t sure how he’d recover mentally after all he had been through. But dog foster coordinator Madison Witheright says, with a bit of warming up, he’s a storybook comeback.

It’s been about a month since Jordan was shot and despite what happened, they say he’s blossomed to be an “unbelievably sweet and loving” dog.

Jordan loves attention, hugs and most of all — sunbathing.

He’s seen a lot in his short life, but those closest to him say it’s not too late for someone to come in and turn it around.

Jordan is understandably nervous in new situations and does best with a solid household routine. Given his shy nature, NAAC recommends Jordan go to a home with children ages 15 and up, and that he be the only animal in his home.

Michelle Dosson, bureau manager of NAAC, says saving Jordan’s life may not have been possible without donations from the community and their partnership with Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center.

To save other animals like Jordan that need pricey surgeries, click here.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting Jordan, call 757-441-5505 or email Norfolk Animal Care Center at NACC@norfolk.gov.

Stay with WAVY.com for more community updates.