Norfolk DMV Select is open by appointment for select transactions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk DMV Select is open by appointment on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 810 Union Street.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, DMV Select transactions include:

  • Vehicle titles
  • Registrations
  • License plates
  • Permits and placards
  • Name and address changes
  • Transcript requests
  • Voter registration applications

To request an appointment, email CORPP@norfolk.gov with a description of the desired transaction and contact information. The subject line should read “Appointment Request.”

Appointments can also be made by calling the office at 757-664-7884.

For all other transactions, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov.

