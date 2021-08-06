Norfolk DMV Select is open by appointment for select transactions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk DMV Select is open by appointment on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 810 Union Street.
According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, DMV Select transactions include:
- Vehicle titles
- Registrations
- License plates
- Permits and placards
- Name and address changes
- Transcript requests
- Voter registration applications
To request an appointment, email CORPP@norfolk.gov with a description of the desired transaction and contact information. The subject line should read “Appointment Request.”
Appointments can also be made by calling the office at 757-664-7884.
For all other transactions, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov.