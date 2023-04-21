NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives in Norfolk are searching for a missing girl.

According to police, 15-year-old Quazerra Dillard was last seen on Thursday, April 20 around 7 a.m. at Lake Taylor High School.

She was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with white patches.

Dillard is around 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds.

Police have stated that Dillard is a runaway, but she suffers from a mental illness and may need medical attention.

Anyone who sees Dillard is encouraged to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line: