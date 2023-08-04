NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for 15-year-old Gabriella (Gabby) Todman, who was last seen around 1 p.m. July 24 in the 8600 block of Glenn Myrtle Ave. They said they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Gabriella (Gabby) Todman

Todman is approximately 5-foot-5, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and curly dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and green hoody, black jeans, black socks, and black slides.

Police ask that anyone who may have information about where she is to call 911, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.