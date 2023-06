NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say, Faith Degraffe,13, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of East Balview Avenue.

Degraffe is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights around 200 pounds. She has black/red hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say they are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information about Degraffe’s whereabouts should call 757-441-5610.