NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Sheriff’s deputy rushed to the aid of a minor suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday evening.

On Dec. 28, Deputy R. Moore and officers from the Norfolk Police Department were working in the area of Granby Street when they were flagged down about a gunshot victim on a light rail train.

Once on the scene, Deputy Moore assessed the victim’s injuries and began efforts to control the victim’s bleeding.

According to a Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, “Deputy Moore’s training kicked in, and he exemplified the mission of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office through his commitment to public safety, public service and public trust. We are thankful Deputy Moore and NPD officers were in the right place at the right time to be able to save the victim’s life.”

Officials say, the victim is suspected to survive due to Deputy’s Moore’s quick action.