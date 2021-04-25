Norfolk deputy recognized by sheriff’s office for ‘life-saving’ work

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office recognized one deputy Thursday for his actions that helped save the life of a gunshot victim.

Deputy T. Merrell was selected as “Deputy of the Year” during a ceremony Thursday evening. Merrell was presented with the award during the event and was recognized for his actions during an incident that helped saved the life of a gunshot victim.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office say Deputy Merrell helped assist hospital staff during a hospital transportation assignment.

The gunshot victim was dropped off at the emergency room and Deputy Merrell helped secure the vehicle the victim was in so that police could conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.

Officials say his actions not only saved a life, but also secured valuable evidence which reflects the sheriff’s office’s mission statement on providing public safety, public service, and public trust.

Deputy Merrell was previously awarded the Meritorious Service Ribbon by Sheriff Joe Baron for his actions that day.