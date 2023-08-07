NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Around 9:15 a.m., Norfolk Police were called to Tidewater Drive and E. Gilpin Avenue for the report of crash that involved a Norfolk Sheriff’s Deputy.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a deputy trapped inside of her vehicle. Norfolk-Fire Rescue were able to extricate the deputy and she was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the deputy was on her way to assist another deputy. While traveling north on Tidewater Drive, she was hit by a vehicle turning off E. Lorengo Avenue onto Tidewater.

The driver of that vehicle was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.