NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A deputy received two doses of Narcan following exposure to Fentanyl inside the Norfolk City Jail Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed to WAVY.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies were investigating the possible presence of Fentanyl at the jail. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. Around 3:45 p.m., as they were wrapping up the investigation, one of the deputies started showing signs of Fentanyl exposure, then fainted, officials say.

A deputy nearby was able to quickly administer Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Medical personnel at the jail responded and gave the affected deputy another dose of Narcan.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he is doing well, the sheriff’s office reports.

The investigation into how the deputy was exposed is ongoing.