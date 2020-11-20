Norfolk Department of Human Services moves to office on Monticello Avenue; Workforce Development Center to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Human Services (DHS) will relocate all staff and programs to its downtown office in December.

Effective December 1, residents with DHS business including employment training programs, benefits such as SNAP, TANF, Medicaid, and childcare should visit the downtown building located at 741 Monticello Avenue in Norfolk.

The Workforce Development Center at 201 E. Little Creek Road will close. The neighborhood offices in Berkley, Park Place, and Huntersville have already closed.

Denise Gallop, acting director of the department, said the move provides a single, easy-to-access facility in the heart of downtown, close to other city and government offices, across the street from a bus stop and within walking distance of a light rail station. Capacity inside the building remains limited because of the pandemic.

Gallop said about 80% of the department’s workforce continues to work remotely because of the pandemic which allowed the opportunity to rethink the department’s workspaces, as well as concentrate safety efforts in one location.

“This is a way to save money and to reinvest our funds on things that matter for children and their families as well as our employees,” Gallop said.

Christina Talley, operations manager for the department, said the move allows related divisions of Human Services to collaborate more easily.

“Most of our units serve the same residents and rely on each other to some degree,” Talley said. Many resident services remain available online or by phone. For more information, visit the department’s website or call 757-664-6000.