Norfolk Democrats select nominee to fill 90th District House of Delegates seat

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk City Democratic Committee announced Saturday they have selected Angelia Williams Graves to be their nominee in the special election to fill the 90th District seat on the House of Delegates.

Congratulations to @AWGNorfolk on her narrow victory in our first ever Drive-Thru caucus. Off to the @VAHouseDems — Norfolk Democrats (@NorfolkDems) December 5, 2020

Graves narrowly beat Rick James, a former Norfolk Police detective and Norfolk NAACP executive member.

She will face off with the winner of tomorrow’s Norfolk GOP caucus between construction company administrator Sylvia Bryant and U.S. Navy veteran Mario Portillo.

The election will be Jan. 5





Sylvia Bryant | Mario Portillo

Former Norfolk and Virginia Beach Del. Joe Lindsey, who represented the 90th District, recently resigned from his position to take an appointment as a general district court judge in Norfolk.

“I am both honored and humbled by the confidence the Norfolk General Assembly delegation both House of Delegates and Senate, Democrat and Republican, have shown in recommending me to fill this vacancy,” Lindsey said in early November.