NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk daycare operator who was convicted in the death of a two-year-old and had previously pleaded guilty in a separate child neglect case was sentenced to 10 years.

On Friday, a Norfolk judge sentenced Jessica Cherry to 10 years of active time for both cases.

According to the Norfolk Circuit Court, Cherry received 10 with 3 years suspended for involuntary manslaughter, leaving 7 years to serve. For the child abuse and neglect charge, she received 5 years with 2 years suspended, leaving 3 years to serve.

In early January, Cherry pleaded guilty to a lesser child neglect charge. She was previously charged with a more serious Class 4 child neglect in connection with an incident regarding a one-year-old child being seriously injured at the Norfolk daycare she operated.

During her trial, Norfolk prosecutors stated that the girl sustained a severe bruise on her head and had a skull fracture. In February 2022, a mistrial was declared after a jury couldn’t decide whether to convict Cherry on the charges citing concerns with the evidence in the case.

The Commonwealth ultimately revised her charges, allowing Cherry to plead guilty to the lesser felony child neglect charge.

Aside from the guilty plea, Cherry was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after a jury trial in August.

Cherry was convicted in the death of 2-year-old Kaylee Thomas. The little girl was found unresponsive in a playpen at Cherry’s home.

Additionally, Cherry had previous, separate child abuse charges dismissed in connection with the death of 1-year-old Benjamin Gates. Cherry wasn’t accused of killing the little boy, but was charged with injuring him.