NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A CVS store in Norfolk was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly after noon to the report of a robbery at the CVS located at 3200 Lafayette Boulevard.

The investigation revealed a man entered the store and demanded money from a clerk, while displaying a gun. The suspect took off after getting the money.

There were no injuries reported.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect. If you recognize him or know anything about this incident, please contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.