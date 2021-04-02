CVS says person was mistakenly injected with empty syringe instead of COVID-19 vaccine at Norfolk store

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was mistakenly injected with an empty syringe instead of a COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS in Norfolk this week.

CVS confirmed the incident in a statement to 10 On Your Side, saying it happened Wednesday at a CVS Pharmacy on North Military Highway.

A CVS spokesperson said the person was contacted “right away” and given an apology. They also asked her to come back so she could receive the vaccine.

“We reported it to the appropriate regulatory agencies and have taken steps to minimize the risk of this occurring again,” the spokesperson wrote in an email Thursday.