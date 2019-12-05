Dog rescued from fire on Ingleside Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire is under control at a house in the 900 block of Ingleside Road in Norfolk.

A person was able to escape the house and a dog was also rescued.

Fire-rescue crews responded to the home around 5 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers said.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue posted on Twitter Thursday saying they found heavy smoke conditions.

One person in the house was able to make it out on his own.

A dog was also rescued and appears to be in good condition, according to the tweet.

The fire was contained and did not make it past the kitchen, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause is under investigation.

