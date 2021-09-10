Norfolk court gives man 12-year active prison term for malicious wounding, concealing woman’s body

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to a 12-year active term in prison for several crimes relating to the concealment of a woman’s body.

Robert Ardell Carroll Jr. was sentenced Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court to 20 years with 10 suspended for malicious wounding, five years with three suspended for concealing a body, and five years with all five suspended for strangulation in connection with the death of 45-year-old Marcia Sabrina Distaso, AKA Marcia Dumas.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 22.

A charge of concealing a dead body against Carroll is still pending in the York-Poquoson Circuit Court. Carroll is scheduled for a status hearing on that charge on Sept. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Distaso’s body was found behind the Tabb Library in York County April 19.

A day later, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk police announced authorities had arrested two men in connection with the unlawful disposal of Distaso’s body: Carroll and Kevin Dunn.

Carroll was charged in both Norfolk and York County in connection with the incident.

Dunn was charged in York County with unlawful disposal of a body. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 4, 2020 and was sentenced to three years with two years and eight months suspended.

He was charged with probation violation on a felony offense on Aug. 30, 2021. He has not been arrested, but is scheduled for a court hearing to appoint an attorney on Oct. 21, according to online court records.