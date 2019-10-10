Norfolk couple believes they’re hate crime victims after racial slur found on SUV

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk couple is planning on reporting a hate crime to the FBI after finding a racist slur on their vehicle.

“I mean we were, shocked. I mean it’s pretty surprising,” said Dee Hall on Wednesday evening outside of she and her husband Matt’s home in Colonial Heights. “Nothing this blatant has ever happened before.”

Dee Hall said it was Wednesday morning when she received a text from her son that the “N-word” had been written on the rear drivers side window of her SUV.

“It appeared to have been written in lipstick,” Hall said.

No other vehicles in the area had appeared to have been touched.

“I would think that it was intentional,” Hall said.

The mixed-race couple (Matthew is white while Dee is African-American) called police, who are investigating the crime as a “vandalism report” as an “isolated incident.”

However the Halls are reaching out to the FBI too

“We’re in the process of filing a report with the FBI for a hate crime,” Dee said.

A hate crime, according to the FBI, is a traditional offense such as vandalism that is carried out with an added element of bias.

Dee Hall said while she has no idea who did this, she won’t take it “lying down.”

“I just worry you know about the possible implications, safety for our kids,” Hall said. “I think the more that we remind people who are bigoted or racist that we won’t tolerate it, the more likely it is to kind of be turned around.”

The Halls say they plan on installing security cameras around their property.