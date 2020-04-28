Live Now
Norfolk councilwoman to hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves will host a virtual town hall this week to discuss elections, crime and COVID-19 related updates.

The town hall will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30, the City of Norfolk wrote in a news release.

People can submit their questions before 6 p.m. Wednesday to ccouncil@norfolk.gov. Questions can also be submitted when people register for the event.

Here’s how to join the town hall:

Through WebEx Video: https://convoice.webex.com/convoice/onstage/g.php?MTID=ebbefab466cfafa4df1754bc44dca7919

  • Event Number: 471 745 930
  • Event Password: superward7#

Through WebEx phone:

  • Dial: 1-415-655-0002
  • Access Code: 471 745 930

The town hall will also be re-broadcast on COX Channel 48 and on Norfolk TV YouTube.

