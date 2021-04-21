Norfolk Councilwoman Danica Royster, Jason Inge announce plans to run for Superward 7 seat

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk councilwoman Danica Royster, who was appointed to fill the City Council Superward 7 seat in January 2021, announced her plan to run for her current seat during a special election this November.

Royster, an Old Dominion University graduate wealth consultant with First Genesis of Virginia LCC, replaced Angelia Williams Graves, who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates 90th District seat Jan. 5 during a special election.

Williams Graves fills the seat of former Del. Joseph Lindsey, who now is a judge for the Norfolk General District Court.

Jason Inge also recently announced his intention to run for the Superward 7 seat.

Inge currently serves as president of the Urban League of Hampton Roads Young Professionals, vice chairman of the Norfolk City Social Services Advisory Commission, and member of the Virginia Real Estate Appraiser Board, among other groups.

Royster was sworn in on Jan. 13 and will continue to serve until a special election for the seat.

The Superward 7 special election was originally scheduled for May 2022, but will now be held this November after the General Assembly passed a bill moving local elections from May to November.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.