Norfolk councilman embarrassed by violence in Norfolk, says some ‘don’t believe that Black lives matter’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three days after a 1-month-old girl, her mother, and three other people were shot in the Huntersville section of Norfolk, Councilman Paul Riddick told 10 On Your Side he is embarrassed about the violence in Norfolk.

“All over the world, people are saying that Black lives matter, but it matters to everybody — except us,” said Riddick, referring to recent violence involving Black residents in Norfolk.

Riddick and Police Chief Larry Boone agree; Honesty Brehon, born on July 25, is Norfolk’s youngest victim of gun violence in recent memory.

Chopper 10 Friday zoomed in to get a closer look at the scene of the shooting in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road, which is home to dozens in Lexington Park Apartments. Those who love 1-month-old Honesty Brehon say someone out there knows exactly what happened Tuesday night when 20 rounds were fired steps from the Brehon home.

At Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, Honesty is fighting or her life after suffering serious injures to her pelvis, both femurs, and her reproductive system. Born and prematurely, Honesty weighed less than 6 pounds when she was shot.

A trail of blood is visible steps from the Brehon front door as a grim reminder of what happened Tuesday night.

Riddick, the city councilman who represents people in the neighborhood, says the shooting is another case where Black lives did not matter.

“All throughout the country and world now, people are trying to recognize that Black lives matter, but when you get to our community and you have a certain segment who don’t believe that Black lives matter — it is disappointing and actually it’s embarrassing,” Riddick said.

One year ago, police chief Boone and activist Stacey Robinson reached out to a 7-year old girl who recovered after being shot a few steps away from where Honesty and her mother were shot.

Robinson, a former drug kingpin, spent 24 years and six months behind bars on federal drug charges. He returned to the streets of Norfolk a few years ago to join forces with the police chief in efforts to curb gun violence.

Police Chief Larry Boone and activist Stacey Robinson (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Robinson told 10 On Your Side in the 1990s, his organization made $40,000 to $50,000 a night while peddling drugs on E. Princess Anne Road.

Today, drug profits on the streets have diminished, Robinson said, leaving young street sellers across the country in a battle over a few dollars.

“In Chicago, there are [hundreds of] murders by Black males [a year]. In the City of Norfolk, every couple of nights we are having a murder or a shooting,” said Robinson.

The Brehon family has a flier posted on the front door of their Lexington Park apartment. The headline reads “Justice for Honesty” and it contains a picture of Honesty, who has big brown eyes. The flier also includes Crime Line information in hopes someone will come forward with information that will lead to an arrest.

The family is trying to organizer a rally to bring attention to a young Black life that matters.

If you know anything about the case Norfolk Police as that you call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3 tips app. You don’t have to give your name or testify in court.

