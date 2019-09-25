Norfolk council votes to move ahead with casino land transfer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has voted to move forward with the land transfer for the proposed $700 million Pamunkey Indian Tribe casino.

The vote tentatively grants the Pamunkeys the rights to purchasing just over 13 acres next to Harbor Park for nearly $10 million. It came after a public hearing held Tuesday night at City Hall.

Councilwoman Andria McClellan, who wanted more public input and General Assembly approval before any decisions were made, was the lone council member to vote no.

