Norfolk council votes to move ahead with casino land transfer

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has voted to move forward with the land transfer for the proposed $700 million Pamunkey Indian Tribe casino.

The vote tentatively grants the Pamunkeys the rights to purchasing just over 13 acres next to Harbor Park for nearly $10 million. It came after a public hearing held Tuesday night at City Hall.

Councilwoman Andria McClellan, who wanted more public input and General Assembly approval before any decisions were made, was the lone council member to vote no.

More coverage: Norfolk, Indian tribe come to agreement on land sale for $700M hotel and casino
More coverage: Pamunkey Indian Tribe intends to bring resort casino to Norfolk

This breaking article will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories