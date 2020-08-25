Norfolk council to take up proposal that would ban guns in public spaces

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council is expected to take up a proposal on Tuesday night that would ban firearms from public spaces in the city, including government buildings, public parks and public streets and sidewalks.

It’s the last item on the council’s agenda for Tuesday. The virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m. after a 4:30 p.m. work session.

Those found in violation of the ordinance would subject to a class 1 misdemeanor.

A copy of the ordinance shows there are exceptions, including for law enforcement officers, active duty military in uniform and those storing firearms in their vehicle or boat, but doesn’t specifically address people with concealed carry permits.

Newport News recently voted to ban open carry in its city-owned buildings and property, but didn’t ban concealed carry. Richmond also adopted a similar ordinance to Norfolk’s.

A new law giving localities more authority to ban guns in public spaces was among the gun reform legislation signed into law this year by Gov. Ralph Northam. Other new laws included establishing universal background checks and reinstating Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law.

