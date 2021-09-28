Norfolk council to discuss future of former Nordstrom at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council is expected to discuss the future of the former Nordstrom space at MacArthur Center when it meets Tuesday.

The Nordstrom closed in 2019 after two decades at the downtown mall.

Last fall, the city started considering what to do with the three-floor 130,000 square foot space it owns. A proposal included making it the home for several city departments that currently lease space at private property (IT, utilities, economic development and neighborhood development departments).

City officials said in October 2020 that retrofitting the space could cost $14.85 million and they would start asking contractors for their ideas.

The council’s work session starts at 4 p.m. today. Look for updates coming up.

