NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk council member is trying to help clarify the proposed zoning ordinance changes when it comes to how businesses can operate downtown.



Norfolk city officials and police are currently working to stop the ongoing violence in the district.

This after a rash of shootings that have left some dead and others injured. The most recent was last month when four people were shot outside a nightclub on Plume Street. One victim was a Norfolk Sheriff’s deputy.

Norfolk councilwoman Andria McClellan wrapped up a virtual meeting Monday evening to answer some questions and discuss concerns.



Some businesses claim they’re being unfairly targeted for behavior they can’t control. The city wants businesses that serve alcohol – which includes restaurants, nightclubs and banquet halls – to apply for a conditional use permit.



That process costs $1,200 and takes about 3 months.

