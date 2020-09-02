Norfolk council allocates nearly $12.8M in federal CARES Act aid to Norfolk Public Schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly $12.8 million in federal CARES Act funding has been approved to go to Norfolk Public Schools

City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $12,794,821 in funding for the schools.

The funding will help fund transportation for special needs students, health care and cleaning supplies like thermometers and masks, Chromebooks and wireless hotspots and more.

The health care supplies and technology investments will use $3.1 million and $3.7 million in CARES Act funding, respectively.

Norfolk students are set to return to school virtually for at least the first nine weeks of class.

Here is a breakdown of the spending:

Professional development for literacy to support enhancement of the division’s literacy plan — $350,000

Contract Services to Provide OT/PT/speech services and transportation to students with special needs — $700,000

Pre-school screening and eligibility/individualized educational plan (IEP) meetings to meet compliance requirement by 12/1 — $1,076,500

Part-time math and reading interventionists and software — $129,800

Health care supplies (thermometers, masks, wipes, etc.) and employee overtime to

sanitize and clean school buildings — $3,131,095

Chromebooks, wireless hotspots, and cart equipment to support virtual/online

learning — $3,727,438

Health and physical education assistants to support the wellness of students by

providing three days per week of physical education for k-4 students and support

extending recess for Prek-2 students — $770,000

Professional development for social-emotional learning to support training for

division-level staff (train-the-trainer model) — $250,000

Psychologists internship to provide additional social-emotional supports for

students — $200,000

Virtual summer school program; part-time teachers to assist students to submit

missing work in order to remove an “incomplete” grade from the report card; and

supplemental after-school remediation program — $1,445,900

Private school allocation — $1,014,088

Click here to read the full agenda item from the City Council meeting.

