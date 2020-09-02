Norfolk council allocates nearly $12.8M in federal CARES Act aid to Norfolk Public Schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly $12.8 million in federal CARES Act funding has been approved to go to Norfolk Public Schools

City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $12,794,821 in funding for the schools.

The funding will help fund transportation for special needs students, health care and cleaning supplies like thermometers and masks, Chromebooks and wireless hotspots and more.

The health care supplies and technology investments will use $3.1 million and $3.7 million in CARES Act funding, respectively.

Norfolk students are set to return to school virtually for at least the first nine weeks of class.

Here is a breakdown of the spending:

  • Professional development for literacy to support enhancement of the division’s literacy plan — $350,000
  • Contract Services to Provide OT/PT/speech services and transportation to students with special needs — $700,000
  • Pre-school screening and eligibility/individualized educational plan (IEP) meetings to meet compliance requirement by 12/1 — $1,076,500
  • Part-time math and reading interventionists and software — $129,800
  • Health care supplies (thermometers, masks, wipes, etc.) and employee overtime to
    sanitize and clean school buildings — $3,131,095
  • Chromebooks, wireless hotspots, and cart equipment to support virtual/online
    learning — $3,727,438
  • Health and physical education assistants to support the wellness of students by
    providing three days per week of physical education for k-4 students and support
    extending recess for Prek-2 students — $770,000
  • Professional development for social-emotional learning to support training for
    division-level staff (train-the-trainer model) — $250,000
  • Psychologists internship to provide additional social-emotional supports for
    students — $200,000
  • Virtual summer school program; part-time teachers to assist students to submit
    missing work in order to remove an “incomplete” grade from the report card; and
    supplemental after-school remediation program — $1,445,900
  • Private school allocation — $1,014,088

Click here to read the full agenda item from the City Council meeting.

