Norfolk council allocates nearly $12.8M in federal CARES Act aid to Norfolk Public Schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly $12.8 million in federal CARES Act funding has been approved to go to Norfolk Public Schools
City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $12,794,821 in funding for the schools.
The funding will help fund transportation for special needs students, health care and cleaning supplies like thermometers and masks, Chromebooks and wireless hotspots and more.
The health care supplies and technology investments will use $3.1 million and $3.7 million in CARES Act funding, respectively.
Norfolk students are set to return to school virtually for at least the first nine weeks of class.
Here is a breakdown of the spending:
- Professional development for literacy to support enhancement of the division’s literacy plan — $350,000
- Contract Services to Provide OT/PT/speech services and transportation to students with special needs — $700,000
- Pre-school screening and eligibility/individualized educational plan (IEP) meetings to meet compliance requirement by 12/1 — $1,076,500
- Part-time math and reading interventionists and software — $129,800
- Health care supplies (thermometers, masks, wipes, etc.) and employee overtime to
sanitize and clean school buildings — $3,131,095
- Chromebooks, wireless hotspots, and cart equipment to support virtual/online
learning — $3,727,438
- Health and physical education assistants to support the wellness of students by
providing three days per week of physical education for k-4 students and support
extending recess for Prek-2 students — $770,000
- Professional development for social-emotional learning to support training for
division-level staff (train-the-trainer model) — $250,000
- Psychologists internship to provide additional social-emotional supports for
students — $200,000
- Virtual summer school program; part-time teachers to assist students to submit
missing work in order to remove an “incomplete” grade from the report card; and
supplemental after-school remediation program — $1,445,900
- Private school allocation — $1,014,088
Click here to read the full agenda item from the City Council meeting.
Latest Posts:
- Man pleads guilty in sexual battery of local TV reporter during live report
- Nancy Pelosi got hair done in San Francisco salon despite COVID-19 orders
- One-on-one interview with Vice President Mike Pence in Exeter
- Full Speech: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at ‘Workers for Trump’ rally in Luzerne County
- Smoke from California wildfires stretches all the way to Hawaii